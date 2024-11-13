IGP confirms probe into death threat against informant in Sabah scandal case

KOTA BHARU: Police have confirmed that the whistleblower who sent an open letter to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong regarding allegations of corruption in Sabah has received death threats.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the case is being investigated by the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit under Section 507 of the Penal Code, which addresses criminal intimidation through anonymous communication.

The 36-year-old male informant received a threatening call via WhatsApp from an unknown number.

“During the call, the suspect, believed to be a local man, threatened the informant in Mandarin, claiming to be from a hitman group and demanding the informant stay silent.

“The suspect warned that if the informant did not comply, he would be killed within 24 hours and called it a final warning,” Razarudin told Bernama today.

Razarudin said the suspect also sent two images, one of a pistol with ammunition and another showing a person shot in the street.

The informant expressed deep fear for his own safety and that of his family, he said.

“After receiving the WhatsApp message, the informant reported the incident and blocked the number. Since then, no further threats have been made,” Razarudin said, adding that the informant initially suspected that the phone number might belong to a scammer or was dialed incorrectly.

He said further checks revealed that the phone number was no longer in service and had no registered owner.

Razarudin added no other reports had been filed regarding this number, and the investigation returned no relevant records.