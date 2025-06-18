KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain has donated RM5,000 to the Tabung Amanah Warisan Polis (TAWP), using funds awarded by the court in his committal proceedings against blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as Papagomo.

In a statement, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) said a mock cheque for the amount was presented to Bukit Aman management director Datuk Abdul Aziz Abdul Majid, who is also a permanent member of TAWP, in a brief ceremony at the IGP’s office here today.

This is Razarudin’s second contribution to TAWP, following a RM10,000 donation made on Feb 24, bringing his total personal contribution to RM15,000.

“This contribution reflects my support for TAWP’s welfare initiatives to assist police officers, personnel and their children in need.

“Funds like this are essential in easing the financial burden of those in need, especially within the police community,” Razarudin said in the statement.

On April 30, Papagomo issued an unconditional apology to Razarudin over defamatory statements made earlier this year.

Judicial Commissioner Gan Techiong, in delivering the ruling, said the apology read out in court must also be published on YouTube, TikTok, X, and Telegram for at least seven days. The court also ordered Papagomo to pay RM5,000 in costs.

In February, the court granted Razarudin permission to initiate committal proceedings against Papagomo for allegedly breaching a court injunction dated Jan 10.

The injunction prohibited Papagomo or his representatives from publishing or disseminating any defamatory statements against Razarudin on social media, whether in his official capacity as IGP or his personal capacity. This included statements made in writing, orally, through videos, or via online platforms and messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.

The court was originally scheduled to hear contempt of court proceedings initiated by Razarudin against the blogger, but both parties were advised to seek a resolution, which led to Wan Muhammad Azri’s apology and subsequent purging of the contempt.

On Dec 26 last year, Razarudin filed a RM3 million lawsuit against Papagomo for alleged defamation, which also involved the name of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.