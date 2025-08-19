IGP Mohd Khalid awarded Singapore’s Meritorious Service Medal

SINGAPORE: Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail has been awarded Singapore’s Meritorious Service Medal (Pingat Jasa Gemilang) for his contributions to regional security.

The honour recognises his efforts in strengthening ties between Malaysia’s Special Branch (MSB) and Singapore’s Internal Security Department (ISD).

Singapore’s ISD highlighted his leadership in fostering intelligence-sharing and counter-terrorism cooperation.

The medal was presented by Singapore’s Coordinating Minister for National Security K. Shanmugam at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Under his leadership, MSB and ISD maintained substantive bilateral engagements, intelligence exchanges and extensive cooperation in areas of mutual security interest, particularly in the domain of counter-terrorism,” ISD stated.

Shanmugam praised Khalid’s role in sustaining strong MSB-ISD relations.

“I thanked Dato’ Sri Haji Mohd Khalid for his astute leadership. It is through the hard work and tireless efforts of generations of MSB and ISD officers that Singapore, Malaysia and the region have been kept safe,” he said on Facebook.

He noted that joint efforts had successfully countered pro-Daesh and terror-linked activities.

Khalid served as MSB Director from April 2023 before becoming IGP in June 2025. - Bernama