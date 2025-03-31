KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain has expressed his appreciation to police personnel on duty during Aidilfitri, ensuring that the people can celebrate in peace and harmony.

He acknowledged the commitment and dedication of officers and personnel, particularly those guarding the borders and managing traffic, in maintaining national security and public safety.

“I fully understand that this duty is not easy. While the public rejoices in celebrating Aidilfitri with their families, you continue to uphold your responsibilities to safeguard the nation,” he said in a statement today.

Razarudin also extended his gratitude to the families of officers who had to be apart during the festive season, emphasising that their sacrifices would not be forgotten.

“You are the frontliners who serve as a shield for our nation’s security and peace. May Allah SWT always protect you in carrying out your duties and grant you strength and patience. I also extend my heartfelt thanks to your families for their support and sacrifices,” he said.

He further prayed for all police personnel to be blessed with good health and safety while fulfilling their duties and hoped that this Syawal would bring blessings and joy despite their work commitments.