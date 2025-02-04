SHAH ALAM: The Selangor and federal governments, in collaboration with Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), will seek the best medium-term housing solution for residents affected by today’s gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said this follows the expectation that the restoration of damaged homes will take a considerable amount of time.

“The priority of the state and federal governments is the safety, welfare and comfort of all affected residents,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Amirudin also urged affected families from Taman Harmoni and Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru to register for assistance.

“I call on victims who have yet to register themselves and their families to do so immediately with the State Disaster Management Unit at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at the Masjid Putra Heights Multipurpose Hall.

“A total of 180 residents from Taman Harmoni and Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru have been registered by the Selangor State Disaster Management Unit and are currently being housed at the PPS Masjid Putra Heights Multipurpose Hall,“ he said.

He added that he had been informed that 78 homes were severely damaged by the fire and are unsafe for occupation, while 10 shop lots were completely destroyed.

“According to the Incident Control Centre’s analysis, 327 vehicles were also destroyed in the blaze this morning,“ he said.

Amirudin further stated that a thorough investigation would be conducted by the authorities to determine the exact cause of the gas pipeline leak and explosion, which led to such extensive property damage.

“Anyone with evidence or information regarding any misconduct is urged to report it to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), which is leading the investigation into this matter.

“Additionally, I pray for the full recovery of all victims, especially those currently receiving treatment in hospital, and I assure residents that their interests will remain the priority in resolving this issue,“ he added.