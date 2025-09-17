IKIM urges global action to stop Israeli attacks on Gaza

KUALA LUMPUR: The Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia has urged the Islamic world and international community to take urgent action against Israel’s attacks.

IKIM director-general Assoc Prof Datuk Dr Mohamed Azam Mohamed Adil called for Malaysia and Islamic countries to propose an emergency UN draft resolution activating an international military mission or peacekeeping force.

He stated that the Global Sumud Flotilla initiative must receive full protection and permission to enter Gaza to establish a continuous humanitarian corridor.

“This is aimed at establishing a continuous humanitarian corridor to enable the delivery of food, medical aid and shelter to the people of Gaza,“ he said in a statement.

Mohamed Azam demanded Arab and Islamic countries cut all official ties with Israel as protest against the atrocities committed.

He recommended sanctions on import and export dealings with Israel to exert economic pressure and weaken support for the regime.

The academic called for broadening boycotts and restrictions on all forms of cooperation including research, education, culture and tourism with Israel.

“Arab and Islamic countries collectively must also bring Israel’s genocide case to the International Court of Justice,“ he said.

Mohamed Azam stressed these measures would save lives and strengthen global awareness that Palestine is a universal humanitarian concern.

“These steps will reflect the determination of Islamic countries not merely to condemn rhetorically but to push for change through global legal and political mechanisms,“ he said.

IKIM fully supports Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s firm statement at the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha condemning Israel’s air strikes.

Mohamed Azam viewed the attacks as a threat to Qatar and the entire Islamic world while challenging state sovereignty and undermining international peace.

Anwar had called for severe punitive measures against Israel during his national statement at the Doha summit on Monday.

The Prime Minister stated that decisive action must be taken as mere condemnation will not stop missile strikes or free Palestine. – Bernama