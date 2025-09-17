Sinkhole forces full closure of Jalan Gua Musang-Lojing at KM78

GUA MUSANG: The Public Works Department has announced the complete closure of Jalan Gua Musang-Lojing at Kilometre 78 effective immediately.

This indefinite closure follows the detection of a significant sinkhole at the location on September 12.

Motorists must now use an alternative route from Gua Musang to Sungai Koyan in Pahang via Ringlet, Tapah, and Ipoh in Perak.

Kelantan JKR director Nik Soh Yaacoub confirmed the sinkhole measures approximately 0.1 metres deep and extends 15 metres in length.

The geological feature appeared near Kampung Jekjok in the Pos Brooke area, posing serious safety concerns.

Investigations indicate underground water flow and nearby drainage systems contributed to the sinkhole formation.

Continuous heavy rainfall further exacerbated the situation by increasing ground subsidence risks in the affected area.

JKR personnel are maintaining constant monitoring of the unstable section to assess any further developments.

The department has implemented a comprehensive traffic management plan to ensure road user safety during the closure period.

Authorities will provide updates on repair progress and potential reopening dates as the situation develops. – Bernama