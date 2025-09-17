Masseuse fit to stand trial over alleged fake royal marriage certificate post

KUALA LUMPUR: A female masseuse charged with posting a fake royal marriage certificate on social media has been declared mentally fit to stand trial.

Deputy public prosecutor Izzat Amir Idham informed the Sessions Court that forensic psychiatric examination confirmed the accused’s fitness to plead and stand trial.

“The prosecution will call six witnesses to testify,“ said Izzat Amir during the case mention before Judge Suhaila Haron.

The accused’s lawyer Jefvinder Singh stated that the defence would review all relevant case documents before submitting a representation.

Judge Suhaila subsequently set trial dates for December 3 to 5, with a further case mention scheduled for October 13.

The court had previously ordered the 43-year-old accused to undergo a one-month psychiatric examination at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta.

Persana Avril Sollunda is accused of creating and initiating a post containing an image within a video on TikTok via the account ‘king.charles.ratu’.

The February 25 post allegedly depicted a fake marriage certificate between a royal family member and Crown Princess Ratu Shana with intent to annoy others.

The post was accessed at the Cyber and Multimedia Crime Investigation Division of Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department on February 26.

She faces charges under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries severe penalties upon conviction.

The maximum penalty includes a fine of RM500,000 or imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

An additional fine of RM5,000 may be imposed for every day the offence continues after conviction. – Bernama