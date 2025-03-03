Illegal e-waste disposal: MACC freezes 61 bank accounts

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen 61 bank accounts with a total value of RM15 million in connection with the illegal processing and disposal of electrical and electronic waste (e-waste).

Its deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya said 26 individuals, including company owners, directors and enforcement officers, have been arrested in the case.

“We believe the enforcement officers arrested were protecting the e-waste collection centres involved,“ he told the media at the MACC headquarters here today.

He said 420 foreign workers at the e-waste disposal sites were also detained by the Immigration Department (JIM) in connection with the case.

Earlier, 12 electronic waste factories in Telok Panglima Garang, Selangor, and Buloh Kasap, Segamat, Johor, were raided during a joint operation involving the MACC, JIM, and the Department of Environment (DOE).

The operation followed intelligence indicating that company owners and trade officers were suspected of bribing enforcement personnel to process and dispose of prohibited electronic waste.

The case is being investigated under Section 16(b)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.