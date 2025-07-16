Illegal online gambling den raided in Serdang, 496 undocumented migrants detained

SERDANG: A joint operation led by the Immigration Department, Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ), and the General Operations Force uncovered an illegal online gambling den operating from three units of a four-storey apartment in Pusat Bandar Putra Permai.

The raid, conducted late last night, found the premises abandoned, with only equipment such as tablets, monitors, and furniture left behind.

Immigration deputy director-general of operations Jafri Embok Taha confirmed that the units were registered under local individuals based on utility bills. “The suspects had fled before the raid.

The case has been handed over to MBSJ for further action,“ he said. The setup included CCTV cameras to monitor movements, targeting undocumented migrants (PATI) as customers.

During the operation, 741 foreigners were inspected, with 496 detained for various immigration offences. They were taken to the Semenyih Immigration Detention Centre. “Violations include breaches of the Immigration Act 1959/63, Passport Act 1966, and Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act 2007,“ Jafri added.

He also highlighted the ongoing Migrant Repatriation Programme (PRM) 2.0, allowing undocumented migrants to return home by paying RM520 (RM500 compound + RM20 special pass fee).

The programme runs until April 2026, with four PRM centres in Selangor. - Bernama