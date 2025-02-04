SERDANG: Victims of the gas pipe explosion in Putra Heights are still being treated at the Serdang Hospital for burns and breathing complications.

The explosion, which occurred at 8.10am on Tuesday, triggered loud blasts and a massive continuous blaze that sent tremors through the surrounding area.

The inferno damaged many homes and vehicles leaving residents in shock.

Authorities have since isolated the affected pipeline, while investigations into the cause of the incident are ongoing.

One of the victims, Khoo Poi Lai, 72, suffered burns on both her legs.

Her husband, on the other hand, is currently warded at the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) due to severe fume inhalation.

Speaking to reporters at Serdang Hospital today while waiting to meet his sister, her brother, Alex Khoo, 82, recounted the terrifying moments during yesterday’s incident.

“She wanted to give up because the road was so hot, burning her legs. But her children dragged her out,” he said.

Alex described how the fire spread rapidly, leaving the family with nothing.

“They lost everything—their house, their car, their furniture. There was no time to pack anything,” he lamented.

Despite her injuries, Khoo is reportedly stable and has since been transferred to a ward in the hospital.

“The burns were severe. The road was so hot that even slippers melted,” Alex said.

When asked about the government’s announcement of immediate financial aid for victims, he welcomed the move.

“That’s good. That’s what they need right now,” he said.

As the family processes the tragedy, Alex said they are still uncertain on when his sister will be eventually discharged.

“I haven’t spoken to my sister yet, but they have lost everything and will need all the help they can get,” he added.

Meanwhile, another victim’s father, Azman Alias, was shocked when he received a call informing him that his son-in-law’s family home had caught fire, leaving several family members severely burned and without a place to stay.

“Yesterday morning, after Subuh prayers, I received a call from my child. It was from a number I did not recognise—someone who had taken them to the hospital.

“I didn’t answer at first, but after the third time, I finally picked up. My child told me that my in-law’s house had caught fire. At that time, my child was staying at my son-in-law’s family home,“ Azman told reporters at Serdang Hospital.

Azman explained that there were nine people inside the house at the time of the explosion, including his daughter Amirah Izzaty, 31, his son-in-law Muhd Adib Naqiuddin, 31, and his four-year-old granddaughter, Maryam Mikayla.

“Suddenly, there was a loud sound, like an earthquake. Then, in the blink of an eye, the house was on fire. Everyone rushed out, but in the process, their legs were exposed to the gas vapours, causing burns. My daughter told me following the explosion, they were not fully aware of what happened until someone from the village sent them to the hospital,“ he said.

Azman confirmed that out of the nine family members, two had been discharged from the hospital, though one later returned due to pain.

“Two were discharged yesterday. However, my son-in-law’s mother and in-law had to return because of worsening pain,“ he added.

Describing his daughter’s injuries, Azman said, “Her legs, both hands, and a bit of her head were affected. It’s not an open wound, but the skin has softened.

But my granddaughter, Maryam, is the one in the worst condition. Both her legs, hands, back, forehead, and eyes are affected. She cries from the pain. The doctors have given her sedatives.”

Azman was also asked about government assistance for the victims.

“I don’t know what aid has been given yet. If they help, it’s good, but compared to the losses, it’s not much. My son-in-law’s family home is gone. The cars and motorcycles were destroyed. There’s nowhere for them to stay.”

As of now, Azman has been unable to visit his granddaughter due to strict hospital protocols.

“I couldn’t see my child last night. Today, it’s difficult to enter because the SOP is stricter,“ he explained.

Doctors have decided to transfer Maryam to a specialist hospital due to the severity of her burns.

“They said the burns on her hands are quite deep, possibly third-degree. That’s why they want to transfer her to Cyberjaya Hospital,“ Azman said.

When asked about his hopes, Azman expressed his greatest wish was for his family’s full recovery.

“I just hope for their complete recovery. And for those who lost their home, they need help to rebuild it. Where else can they go?” he said.