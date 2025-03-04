A man, believed to be furious after his child was nearly hit by a car, punched a female driver of a Perodua Axia at the Bazar Aidilfitri in Dataran Senawang, Negeri Sembilan, drawing widespread attention.

The suspect, reportedly a soldier, punched the victim twice in the head, and witnesses also claimed that his sister was kicked in the stomach.

The incident occurred when the child, who was following his father across the street, was nearly hit as the woman opened her car door. This led to the suspect assaulting her.

Although the man was later detained by police for questioning, many, including Malaysian Muay Thai fighter Johan Ghazali, were outraged by his actions.

Johan, also known as Jojo, challenged the suspect to face him if he truly considered himself strong for hitting a woman.

He wrote: “You idiot, how could you punch a woman? Damn, I’d smash your face! Come punch me instead!”

He made this statement in the comment section of rapper Caprice’s Instagram post, which reshared the viral video of the incident.

The police have since arrested the man, who turns out to be a soldier following the incident.

He has since been released on police bail. Army Chief, General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, had said the army is closely monitoring the case and takes any behaviour that could tarnish its image seriously.