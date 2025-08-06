Immigration Dept and AKPS to tackle staff misconduct at entry points

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Immigration Department (JIM) is prepared to work with the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) to resolve misconduct issues among its personnel.

JIM Director-General Datuk Zakaria Shaaban stated that discussions will be held with AKPS if problematic officers at major entry points need reassignment.

He clarified that AKPS now fully manages 22 key entry points, including KLIA, Johor’s Sultan Iskandar Building, and Penang International Airport.

JIM officers continue to oversee daily airport operations, with AKPS handling counter arrangements while immigration staff assist in intelligence and monitoring.

Zakaria assured full cooperation with AKPS to remove officers linked to misconduct if reshuffles are necessary.

He spoke to reporters after leading an operation at a Simpang Ampat factory, where 307 foreign nationals were detained for immigration violations.

The operation’s success stemmed from joint intelligence efforts between JIM and AKPS, with continuous disciplinary actions against errant officers.

Since 2022, 147 disciplinary cases involving immigration officers have been recorded, resulting in 55 dismissals.

To curb power abuse, JIM is expanding digital solutions like autogates at entry points to minimise officer-traveller interaction.

During the raid, 749 foreigners were screened, with 306 Bangladeshis and one Nepalese detained for pass violations.

All detainees will undergo further investigation before being transferred to the Jawi Immigration Detention Depot. – Bernama