Immigration Dept arrests 11 illegal immigrants in Muallim

IPOH: The Perak Immigration Department arrested 11 illegal immigrants in raids on seven separate business premises around Muallim district yesterday.

Its director, Meor Hezbullah Meor Abd Malik said the 11 foreigners, 20 to 45, were arrested in raids were conducted by eight Immigration officers, 10 Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) Tapah branch personnel and Tanjong Malim district council personnel, who checked 24 Malaysians and an assortment of foreigners from 7.30 pm until about 3 pm.

“The suspects are three Indonesian men, seven Bangladeshi men and one Indian man,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that they are being housed in the Ipoh Immigration Depot to facilitate investigations under Section 6(1)(c) and 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.

Meor Hezbullah also said the department is asking customers and witnesses at the scene to come to the Ipoh Immigration Office to facilitate investigations under the Immigration Act 1959/63, and will be investigating the premise owners and employers responsibile in hiring the foreigners under Section 55(B) or 55(E) of the same Act.