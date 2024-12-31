KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) Kuala Lumpur crippled an illegal parking syndicate operating around Bukit Bintang with the arrest of 17 foreign men in an operation carried out this afternoon.

Its director Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff said in a statement that the raid was carried out at 1pm and involved six officers and members of the Special Operations Unit of JIM Kuala Lumpur.

He said as a result of the nearly hour-long operation, the JIM managed to arrest 17 foreign men aged in their 30s who were believed to be illegally collecting parking money at two locations in Bukit Bintang.

“At the first location, the JIM arrested two Bangladeshi men and nine Myanmar men, while at the second location, a total of six Myanmar men were arrested,“ he said in the statement.

He said the operation was carried out less than 24 hours after the police detected a 1 minute and 39 seconds video uploaded by the ‘SKUAD 4NTI PATI’ account on Facebook showing several foreigners becoming ‘caterpillars’ parked at the raid site.

Wan Mohammed Saupee at the same time hoped that the public who have information on such activities will be able to channel information to the JIM for further action.