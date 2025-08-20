Immigration dept steps up crackdown on overstayers, 23,607 detained

PETALING JAYA: Enforcement against overstayers remains a key priority, with the Immigration Department detaining 23,607 individuals up to June 30 for violating Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, according to the Home Ministry

In a written reply to the Parliament, the Home Ministry said a total of 104.9 million foreign nationals entered Malaysia using the Social Visit Pass (PLS) between January 2020 and June 30 this year.

“As of July 31, there are 2.8 million foreigners still in the country holding active long-term visit passes, including Professional Visit Passes, Student Passes, Employment Passes and Social Visit Passes for spouses of citizens.”

To curb overstaying, the ministry said nationwide enforcement has been stepped up, with the Immigration Department conducting 3,057 operations in 2024 — a sharp rise from just 38 operations in 2023.

These checks involved 26,287 foreigners, leading to the arrest of 6,187 illegal immigrants (PATI) and 139 employers for harbouring or hiring them.

“Inspections have been extended to workplaces, business premises, educational institutions and residential areas, with joint operations also conducted with police and local authorities,” the ministry added.

IIt said omnipresence assignments were also being carried out to increase visibility of enforcement officers at hotspot locations, focusing on monitoring, inspections and warnings to employers.

In 2024 alone, 1,526 employers faced action under the Immigration Act, with 367 fined or jailed for failing to pay penalties and four sentenced to prison.