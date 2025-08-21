Electrician and mother charged with hurting stepsons in Seremban court

SEREMBAN: An electrician faced three charges of voluntarily causing hurt to his stepsons using a polyvinyl chloride pipe in the Sessions Court today.

M. Satiskumar, 44, pleaded not guilty to all charges involving his three stepsons aged 15, 16 and 19 years old.

The alleged incidents occurred at a house in Taman Bukit Mutiara at 5.30 am on 15 August this year.

Two charges were read before Judge Datin Surita Budin while the third was presented before Judge N. Kanageswari.

The boys’ biological mother R. Tharani, 39, was separately charged with voluntarily causing hurt to her 16-year-old son using a knife at the same location.

All charges were framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment, fine, whipping or any combination of two punishments.

The cases also fall under Section 326A of the same law, which provides for punishment extending to twice the maximum term.

Satiskumar was granted bail of 33,000 ringgit with one surety for all three charges against him.

Tharani received bail set at 15,000 ringgit with one surety for her single charge.

Both accused were ordered to surrender their passports to the court and report monthly to a nearby police station.

The courts additionally prohibited them from intimidating any witnesses in the case.

Deputy public prosecutors Norazihah Asmuni and Siti Khairiah Abdul Razak prosecuted the respective cases.

Neither defendant had legal representation during today’s proceedings.

The courts scheduled mention dates for 24 and 29 September for the ongoing cases. – Bernama