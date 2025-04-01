KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department urges foreign tourists to remain vigilant against fraudulent websites linked to the registration of the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC).

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the department revealed the existence of a fraudulent website with the link: https://malaysia-arrivalcard.vercel.app/?gad_source=1...

“Always visit the official MDAC website at https://imigresen-online.imi.gov.my/mdac/main to avoid scams and safeguard your personal information,” the statement read.

Effective Jan 1, 2024, all foreign tourists planning to visit Malaysia must complete the MDAC online form before their arrival.

Exceptions apply to Singaporean nationals, holders of diplomatic and official passports, permanent residents, Malaysia long-term pass holders, General Certificate of Identity (GCI) holders from Brunei, frequent traveler facility holders between Malaysia and Brunei, Thai border pass holders, and Indonesian cross-border pass holders.

This new policy, introduced by the government under the Malaysia Visa Liberalisation Plan, is intended to streamline immigration processes and reduce wait times at immigration counters.