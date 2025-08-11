Immigration officer charged with robbing Pakistani national in Rembau

KUALA PILAH: A 38-year-old immigration officer pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of robbing a Pakistani national in Rembau on July 11.

Mohd Nazrul Md Yassin entered the plea after the charge was read before Magistrate Yusna Khadijah Md Yusop.

He is accused of robbing the victim of a mobile phone, passport, RM440 in cash, and a TnG eWallet balance of RM210 at 6.10 pm in Kampung Miku Pindah.

He was charged under Section 392 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of 14 years, and may also involve a fine or caning upon conviction.

The court denied bail and set Aug 14 for mention at the Kuala Pilah Sessions Court.

Deputy public prosecutor Goh Hsiao Tung appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented. - Bernama