Immigration officer not involved in foreign traveller punching incident at KLIA 1 - JIM

PUTRAJAYA: The recent incident involving a foreign traveller being treated roughly, including being punched by an officer at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 did not involve Immigration Department (JIM) officers.

Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban clarified that the incident involved a foreign traveller who was issued with a Not To Land (NTL). He said that every foreign traveller wishing to enter Malaysia must meet the entry requirements before being granted immigration clearance to enter the country.

“For foreign travellers who do not meet the requirements, an NTL will be issued under Section 24 of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“Travellers who have been issued with an NTL will be handed over to the airline for arrangements to return them to their last point of embarkation,“ he said in a statement today.

Zakaria said that the airline is responsible for ensuring that travellers who have been issued an NTL are promptly sent back. While waiting to be deported, NTL foreign travellers will be placed in a designated area in the holding lounge (HL).

“This area is air-conditioned, has waiting chairs, and is close to basic facilities such as toilets. They are also provided with three meals a day by the airline,“ he said.

He added that the Immigration Department (JIM) is committed to providing the best service to both public and foreign travellers entering Malaysia.

Earlier, news portals reported that an officer was believed to have punched the face of a foreign traveller who was denied entry into the country by JIM.

The incident was said to have occurred at a special rest area for foreign nationals given NTL status.