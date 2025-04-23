PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department detained 22 foreign men for various offences in three raids at recycling factories in Sungai Besi, Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said those detained were 18 Indian nationals and four Bangladeshi nationals, aged between 23 and 48.

He said preliminary checks revealed that 12 Indian nationals had valid temporary employment visit passes (PLKS), and three Indians and two Bangladeshis had expired PLKS. Meanwhile, two Indians held expired social visit passes (PLS).

“The remaining individuals did not possess any travel documents or valid passes to be in the country,“ he said in a statement today.

Zakaria added that the foreign nationals were sent to the Semenyih Immigration Detention Depot for further investigation under the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Passports Act 1966, and the Immigration Regulations 1963.

During the raid, five local men and two Indian nationals were detained to assist in investigations.

Zakaria said authorities also seized the premises licence issued by the local authority, company documents, certificates from the Companies Commission of Malaysia, business records, 17 Indian passports, two Bangladeshi passports, and the workers’ attendance book.

He added that the factory’s modus operandi involved processing scrap materials from electronic equipment, cables, and wires sourced from various countries to extract copper and aluminium.

“The factory is suspected of employing foreign nationals with monthly wages ranging from RM1,500 to RM2,000 and housing them in accommodations within the factory that have not been certified by the Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM),“ he said, adding that the JTKSM is also investigating the case under the Employees’ Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodations dan Amenities Act 1990.