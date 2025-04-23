SHAH ALAM: Police detained a local man on Monday for allegedly being in possession of seven firearms and ammunition without a licence at a house in Antara Gapi, Serendah, near here.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the 69-year-old retired private sector worker was arrested around 5 pm during a raid by the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department, following a public tip-off.

He said further inspection led to the discovery of three firearms, namely, a revolver, a rifle, and a CZ 75 Compact Cal. 9 Luger pistol, along with 186 rounds of various types of ammunition.

“We also found three airsoft guns resembling an AK47, an M4 RAP4 T68 and a Glock P38 Auto pistol, along with a black plastic box containing a taser gun and two batteries.

“The suspect was also found to be using the Perak royal coat of arms on his vehicle, and checks revealed that there was no record of him receiving any state honours, awards or medals,” he said at a press conference here today.

Hussein said a BMW and a Mitsubishi Triton, as well as a leather gun holster and a pistol holster, were among the items seized during the raid.

He said that so far, five witnesses had given their statements and the suspect had been remanded for six days, starting from yesterday, to assist in the investigation.

He added that the case was being investigated under Section 7 of the Firearms Act 1971; Section 36 and Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960; and Section 5 of the Emblems and Names Act 1963 (Amendment 2016).

Hussein said investigations revealed that the suspect, who had no prior criminal record, began collecting the weapons as a hobby between 10 and 20 years ago.

“Based on the interrogation, we found that the suspect obtained the weapons from acquaintances and friends, and we believe they were kept for personal use at his home,” he said.