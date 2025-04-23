PUTRAJAYA: No Malaysians have been reported to be affected by the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Istanbul, Turkiye, earlier on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra, said it is closely monitoring the situation following the tremor, which occurred at 12.49 pm local time in the Sea of Marmara off the coast of Istanbul’s Silivri district.

The ministry, through the Consulate General of Malaysia in Istanbul, is maintaining close communication with Malaysians in the affected area and remains in contact with local authorities for the latest updates.

Wisma Putra advised Malaysians in Turkiye to remain vigilant, follow the guidance of local authorities, and take all necessary safety precautions.

For consular assistance, Malaysians may contact the Consulate General of Malaysia in Istanbul, located at Polat Plaza, Sisli, via +90-212 989 10 01 during working hours or WhatsApp +90 531 716 05 51 after hours, or email mwistanbul@kln.gov.my.

Wisma Putra will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary, added the statement.

A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Turkiye on Wednesday, with the epicentre located in Istanbul’s Silivri district, according to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), reported Anadolu Ajansi (AA).

The earthquake occurred at 12.49 pm local time (0949 GMT) and was strongly felt across Istanbul and neighbouring provinces, prompting residents to evacuate buildings out of fear.

A second tremor, measuring 4.9 in magnitude, was recorded at 1.02 pm (1002 GMT), with its epicentre off the coast of Buyukcekmece in the Sea of Marmara.

AFAD stated that all relevant agencies and response teams have been mobilised, with field assessments currently underway to evaluate potential damage and ensure public safety.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

In a statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said authorities are closely monitoring the developments.

