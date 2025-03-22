KUALA LUMPUR: Harsher penalties for reckless and negligent driving must be enforced, to reduce the alarming number of fatalities and serious injuries from road accidents, particularly during festive season, said Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He urged the government and relevant authorities to impose higher fines and introduce mandatory licence suspensions, for reckless driving, speeding, and dangerous overtaking.

“Repeat offenders should face stricter legal consequences, including possible jail time,” he said in a statement, today.

The social activist also called for stricter enforcement on heavy vehicles, highlighting their significant contribution to road fatalities.

“Stricter inspections must be carried out to ensure commercial vehicles are roadworthy, and that drivers are not overworked or under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” he added.

Lee also urged the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to enhance their presence, by deploying more enforcement officers along highways and major roads, especially in accident-prone areas.

He noted that artificial intelligence (AI)-powered surveillance cameras and automated number plate recognition (ANPR) systems should be expanded, to detect traffic offences in real-time.

He also called for mandatory rest stops for long-distance drivers, and immediate roadworthiness checks before peak travel seasons, particularly for express buses and lorries.

“While enforcement is crucial, fostering a culture of responsible driving is equally important. Awareness campaigns should emphasise personal accountability, promote safe driving habits, and the devastating impact of reckless behaviour on families and society,” he said.

Emphasising that festive seasons should be a time of joy, not tragedy, he cautioned that without stronger enforcement, harsher penalties and the integration of modern technology, unnecessary loss of lives on the roads will persist.