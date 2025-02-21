Kuantan murder case: Remand order on suspect extended

KUANTAN: The remand order against a man, detained in connection with the murder of a female food trader, whose body was discovered near the Tanjung Lumpur Bridge on Feb 13, has been extended for another week.

Kuantan police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said that the extension was granted after the case was referred to Kuantan Court Magistrate Nor Izzati Zakaria as the suspect’s initial remand period ended today.

“Police have obtained an order to extend the suspect’s remand, to facilitate further investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said when contacted.

Previously, the body of 37-year-old local food trader, Norshamira Zainal, was discovered by the river near the Tanjung Lumpur Bridge. A subsequent investigation revealed signs of foul play.

On Feb 15, police arrested a 53-year-old man at a residential area in Wakaf Tembesu Gong Badak, Kuala Terengganu. Several items, including a ring, cash, clothing, and documents, were seized to assist in the investigation.