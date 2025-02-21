Four more suspects arrested over Simpang Renggam shooting

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have arrested four more suspects in connection with the shooting incident in Machap in Simpang Renggam, Kluang on Feb 10.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said all four individuals, aged between 34 and 41, were apprehended in Kampung Melayu Majidee here at about 12.30 pm last Monday.

During the raid, police also seized a black Sig Sauer pistol with a magazine and holster, a suspected imitation firearm, two Yamaha motorcycles, two modified Allen keys, several transparent plastic packets containing substances believed to be dangerous drugs and six mobile phones of various brands.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the seized firearm was used in the shooting incident. However, we are still awaiting a ballistic analysis report from the Chemistry Department for confirmation.

“Checks revealed that all four suspects have criminal and drug-related records. Urine tests also showed that three of them were positive for methamphetamine,“ he said in a statement last night.

ALSO READ: Shooting in Kluang: Couple chases suspects’ car, captures license plate number

Kumar said police believe they have solved four cases with the arrests and investigations are ongoing to determine the suspects’ involvement in other cases.

“All of them remain in remand until Feb 23 to assist in investigations under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, and Sections 307, 392/397 and 379A of the Penal Code.

“Investigations are also being conducted under Sections 8 and 36 of the Arms Act 1960, as well as Sections 12(2) and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said.

He added that another suspect, known as Man Tiger, 32, who was arrested at the Simpang Renggam Trade Centre on Feb 10, will be charged at the Kluang Magistrate’s Court today under Section 307 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 109 of the same law.

In the incident, a 36-year-old woman was approached by seven men who enquired about the homeowner before one of them pulled out a gun and fired several shots at her. However, the shots missed their target.

The suspects then fled the scene in a Perodua Bezza, Volkswagen Golf and Honda Civic.