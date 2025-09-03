Independence means ensuring ‘no one is left behind’

KUALA LUMPUR: What is the meaning of Merdeka if those around us are still struggling to survive?

This is the principle held close to the heart of Azhan Adnan (pic), fondly known as Abbe, who has spent the past five years dedicating his life to helping the homeless and underprivileged.

To him, independence is not about parades or fireworks, but about ensuring no one is left behind.

When asked about the story that inspired him most, Abbe recalled a father battling drug addiction who was jailed, leaving two sons to fend for themselves.

“There’s one that really moved me, a father who went to prison, leaving his sons to themselves. One of the boys was just 18. He couldn’t recite Al-Fatihah.

“Didn’t even know how to pray,” he told theSun.

Rather than judge, Abbe saw potential. He encouraged the teenagers to join a spiritual development programme, paying RM1,400 for their participation.

“Now, just three months later, he recites Al-Fatihah perfectly.

“His face glows with light. His mother told me her son looks brighter now.

“Before this, his face was dull. Now he prays five times a day and looks glowing,” Abbe said.

The older brother’s discipline also impressed him.

“He now wakes up every day at 4.45am to perform iktikaf (spiritual retreat) at the mosque – something even those with comfort and stability often find difficult to maintain.”

The teenager is in a 10-month programme that combines spiritual growth with vocational training, including roti canai making, barbering and farming.

“They don’t just train and leave. They’ll make sure he’s set up his business, with full support,” Abbe said.

For Abbe, unity is as central as compassion.

“I’ve helped everyone. I once helped an Indian man in need. I also recalled visiting a Chinese family’s flat. They had teenage children, but not even a bag of rice to cook.

“They were shocked I even came. But that’s what we’re meant to do. Merdeka means we’re all equal. We share this land, this life.”