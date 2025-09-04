Malaysia brings National Day celebrations to Expo 2025 Osaka

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will transform Expo 2025 Osaka into a vibrant showcase of national heritage and global partnership during its National Day celebrations next Monday.

The event underscores Malaysia’s role as ASEAN Chair and its enduring friendship with Japan under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Celebrations coincide with Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry and Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry Week at the expo.

A lively parade will lead visitors to the Expo’s National Day Hall for the official ceremony featuring Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Cultural performances will showcase Malaysia’s rich heritage including Silat by the National Department for Culture and Arts and Zeppo Youngsterz.

Amir Percussion will present the rhythms of Malaysia alongside student voices and Alena Murang’s sape performance.

The celebration culminates in “Saya Anak Malaysia”, a vibrant finale celebrating national unity and the Jalur Gemilang.

Artists will also perform on pop-up stages across the Expo grounds throughout the day.

The National Day celebration will highlight Malaysia’s investment attractiveness supported by key national policies like the National Energy Transition Roadmap.

Other highlighted policies include the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and the Green Investment Strategy designed to boost business confidence.

Malaysia will underscore its vision of moving ASEAN forward through sustainability, inclusivity and innovation during its Chairmanship.

The programme continues on September 9 with an “ASEAN Presents” panel discussion exploring regional cooperation.

Malaysia Pavilion Director Ellyza Mastura Ahmad Hanipiah noted the pavilion has facilitated business programmes in high-impact sectors.

These sectors include green energy, digital transformation, halal innovation and advanced manufacturing.

The Malaysia Pavilion has welcomed thousands of visitors and forged new collaborations reflecting Malaysia’s ASEAN Chair role.

National Day celebrations at Expo 2025 Osaka highlight both past achievements and future opportunities for regional growth.

The pavilion continues to highlight future-focused sectors aligned with MADANI Economy principles.

It serves as a platform for global partnerships driving knowledge-sharing, technology transfer and investments.

Malaysia reaffirms its commitment to sustainable progress and positions itself as a dynamic hub for innovation. – Bernama