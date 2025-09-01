Indian Navy assists M’sian vessel in distress in Indian Ocean

PETALING JAYA: A Malaysian-flagged sailing vessel that was stranded in the Indian Ocean was given critical support by the Indian Navy after it had run low on fuel.

The vessel, BIT, with five Chinese nationals aboard, was 225 nautical miles west of Indira Point, the southernmost tip of the Indian mainland, on January 4 when it called for help.

According to India News Network (INN), the vessel sought assistance through the Information Fusion Centre for the Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), a regional maritime security initiative established by India.

Responding promptly, the Indian Navy deployed a surveillance aircraft to monitor the vessel’s movement.

The Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kirch was redirected to provide the necessary assistance.

INS Kirch intercepted the vessel last Tuesday and delivered 1,000 litres of fuel, enabling it to resume its journey safely to its next port of call.

The IFC-IOR, headquartered in Gurugram, India, played a pivotal role in coordinating this assistance.

Established in 2018 under India’s Sagar (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, the centre aims to enhance maritime domain awareness, foster regional cooperation, and address security challenges in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

“The Indian Navy remains steadfast in its resolve to ensure the safety of all mariners in the Indian Ocean,” a senior Navy official was quoted as commenting by INN.

“This mission exemplifies our dedication to maritime cooperation and the humanitarian principles that guide our operations.”

The incident highlights the strategic importance of enhancing maritime infrastructure and cooperation in the IOR, reports INN.

With increasing commercial and strategic activities in the region, maintaining robust maritime security mechanisms is essential to address challenges such as piracy, illegal fishing, and environmental emergencies.

Providing assistance in the Indian Ocean’s challenging environment required extensive planning and coordination.

The region’s vastness, coupled with harsh weather conditions, posed significant hurdles.

INS Kirch’s timely intervention and the Indian Navy’s efficient use of resources underscore their operational excellence in responding to such emergencies.