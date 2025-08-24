Indian woman arrested at KLIA for using fake special pass to India

SEPANG: An Indian national was arrested at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 yesterday for attempting to deceive immigration authorities using a fraudulent special pass to depart for India.

The Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency confirmed the 45-year-old woman was detained at the departure hall during routine screening procedures.

“Detailed checks revealed that the submitted document was unreasonable and confirmed to be false,“ the agency stated in an official release today.

Her attempt was foiled by alert AKPS officers who identified discrepancies in the travel documentation during the verification process.

The suspect has been arrested under Section 51(5)(b) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for possessing and attempting to use counterfeit immigration documents.

She has been transferred to the KLIA Immigration Depot where she will remain in custody pending further investigation into the source and production of the fake special pass. – Bernama