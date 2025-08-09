Indigenous voices key to Malaysia’s unity agenda, says deputy minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The voices of indigenous communities will remain central to Malaysia’s national unity agenda, ensuring social justice and cultural recognition.

Deputy National Unity Minister Saraswathy Kandasami emphasised the Orang Asli and indigenous groups as vital to the nation’s demographic and cultural identity.

“Efforts to recognise, protect and empower these communities must be continuous and inclusive,“ she said at the Citra Nusa@Muzium Programme: ASEAN Natives and Indigenous Festival 2025.

The event, held at the National Museum, celebrates Malaysia’s ASEAN Chair role and International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

It showcases cultural heritage from Malaysia’s Orang Asli and ASEAN ethnic groups like Indonesia’s Mentawai and Thailand’s Karen.

Saraswathy described the festival as a platform to highlight Malaysia’s diverse heritage and boost public appreciation of its cultural wealth.

JMM director-general Datuk Kamarul Baharin A. Kasim stressed that indigenous communities are not marginalised but key contributors to national progress.

“We aim to show their success in leadership, entrepreneurship and even social influence,“ he said, citing Orang Asli influencer Nur Rafidah Man.

The festival’s theme, ‘Dahulu & Kini’, features traditional dances like Sabah’s Sumazau and Sarawak’s Ngajat.

Visitors can explore craft demonstrations, traditional food preparation, and indigenous handicraft sales.

Interactive activities include blowpipe competitions, kerchang games, and children’s contests.

The two-day event underscores Malaysia’s commitment to preserving and promoting indigenous heritage. - Bernama