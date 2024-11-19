IndiGo to commence direct flight for Chennai-Penang route on Dec 21 - Wong

GEORGE TOWN: Penang’s tourism sector is set to receive a significant boost with the announcement of a new daily direct flight between Chennai, India and Penang by IndiGo Airlines, said Penang State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee (Petace) chairman Wong Hon Wai.

Wong said that starting Dec 21, the new route will be the only direct connection between the two cities, and tickets will now be available for purchase on IndiGo’s official website.

He said the launch is a key development in Penang’s efforts to strengthen ties with India, and this initiative comes after his visit to India earlier this year, where he promoted Penang’s tourism and business offerings, as well as discussed potential collaborations with Indian tourism stakeholders, including the Indian low-cost carrier, IndiGo.

“I am confident that this direct connection will significantly boost travel, business, and family visits between India and Penang, further strengthening our economic and cultural ties,” he said in a statement here today.

Wong said Penang’s economic and cultural ties with Tamil Nadu, especially with Chennai, are significant, and as the fifth-largest city in India, Chennai, with a population exceeding 12 million, the route holds immense potential for passenger traffic.

He further said that although India is currently absent from Penang’s top 10 tourist source countries, the new route will quickly place India as one of the state’s top tourism markets.

Wong also said that Petace is committed to the strategy of diversifying Penang’s source markets to ensure sustainable tourism growth.

“By attracting a range of international tourists, Penang not only increases its global visibility but also minimises dependency on a single market and spreads market risk,” he added.