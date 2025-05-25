Indonesia supports Malaysia's initiatives to restore peace in Myanmar

JAKARTA: Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono has expressed full support for Malaysia’s various initiatives, as this year’s ASEAN Chair, in facilitating a peaceful resolution to Myanmar’s internal conflict.

He reaffirmed Indonesia’s readiness to continue actively contributing to the restoration of democracy and stability in Myanmar during the Extended Informal Consultation on the Implementation of the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) held in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

“ASEAN’s strength lies in its unity. In facing the Myanmar crisis, we must speak with one voice and act with one purpose to push for the full implementation of the 5PC,” he said, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

The meeting, held ahead of the 46th ASEAN Summit, served as an informal forum for ASEAN foreign ministers and special envoys for Myanmar to discuss developments in Myanmar and explore ways to effectively implement the 5PC.

The 5PC was adopted by ASEAN in April 2021 following the military coup in Myanmar on Feb 1 that year. It calls for an immediate cessation of violence, inclusive dialogue among all parties, the appointment of a special envoy, the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and for the envoy to be granted access to all relevant stakeholders in Myanmar.

Despite its significance, implementation of the consensus has largely stalled due to the junta’s continued non-compliance, with the issue remaining a central concern in ASEAN’s ongoing engagement with Myanmar.

The 46th ASEAN Summit is being held under Malaysia’s 2025 Chairmanship theme, “Inclusivity and Sustainability”. This year also marks the country’s fifth time at the helm of the regional grouping since its previous chairmanships in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.

ASEAN comprises 10 member states: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Sugiono reiterated the importance of fully implementing the 5PC and focusing on ending violence, expanding humanitarian assistance, and ensuring inclusive dialogue involving all stakeholders in Myanmar.

“Indonesia remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting a peaceful resolution in Myanmar. Regional stability can only be achieved if ASEAN stands united and acts based on the principles of consensus and solidarity,” he added.