Indonesian man arrested for fake immigration stamps at KLIA 1

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysia Checkpoints and Border Agency (MCBA) has detained an Indonesian man for allegedly using counterfeit immigration stamps at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1.

The suspect was apprehended yesterday afternoon during routine immigration checks at the departure hall.

Initial investigations showed the man entered Malaysia through Pasir Gudang, Johor, on July 18, 2022.

He was recorded as departing via KLIA on August 13, 2022.

However, discrepancies emerged when authorities discovered multiple entry and exit stamps under his name from 2022 to 2025.

“Several entry and exit security stamps bearing his name from 2022 to 2025 raised doubts,” MCBA stated.

Cross-referencing with the MyIMMs system confirmed no official records of his movements during that period.

The suspect later confessed to investigators that he had remained in Malaysia since 2022.

He paid RM4,000 for the fake stamps.

Authorities suspect the case may be linked to a ‘flying’ syndicate, a term used for fraudulent immigration stamping operations.

MCBA stated that further investigations will focus on identifying those involved in the scheme.

Legal action will be pursued for passport forgery and other immigration violations. – Bernama