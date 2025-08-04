Indonesian man dies after violent rampage in Penang

KEPALA BATAS: An Indonesian man died following a violent altercation with police during his arrest for aggressive behavior in Taman Bukit Jambul last Saturday. Acting Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin confirmed the man, suspected to be an undocumented migrant, succumbed to a heart attack.

Police responded to a public complaint at 6.20 pm on Saturday after reports of a man wielding an iron rod and acting violently at Block D, Taman Bukit Jambul. Upon arrival, officers were attacked by the suspect, who punched one policeman multiple times and attempted to seize his firearm.

With the help of bystanders, the man was subdued and taken to Sungai Nibong Police Station. However, he collapsed at the station and was pronounced dead at Penang Hospital. The autopsy confirmed the cause of death as a heart attack, and the case has been classified as a sudden death report (SDR).

Mohd Alwi stated that two police reports were filed—one involving the suspect smashing a car window and another for breaking into a flat unit. Residents alerted authorities after witnessing his uncontrollable aggression. Investigations continue to identify the man, who carried no identification, and locals claimed they did not recognize him. - Bernama