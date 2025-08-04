Palestinian Quran memoriser shines at MTHQA in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: Palestinian hafizah Jenan Nabil Mohammed Nofal was among eight participants showcasing their Quran memorisation skills at the 65th Al-Quran Recitation and Memorisation Assembly (MTHQA) today.

Held at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, the event saw recitations from international participants, including Jenan, who made her global debut.

The 24-year-old student from Madrasah Nur liTajweed wa Tahfiz Al-Quran in Qalqilya shared her dedication to memorising five to ten juzuk daily. “

I started young to make my parents proud,“ she said through an interpreter. Jenan is the youngest of five siblings.

Other participants included Moussa Ayouba Idrissa (Niger), Abdulkadir Yusuf Mohamed (Somalia), Mohammad Yahya Al Zahabi (Lebanon), Isha Sowe (Gambia), Dzhalil Nurutdinov (Russia), Md Fazle Rabby (Bangladesh), and Seyma Yildirim (Turkiye).

With the theme “Developing a MADANI Ummah,“ the week-long MTHQA (Aug 2-9) features over 70 participants worldwide. -Bernama