PETALING JAYA: Indrive, the US-based e-hailing platform, has committed to complete adherence to the regulatory standards by Malaysia’s Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

Govin Kumaar, InDrive’s business development head, said that the e-hailing platform will maintain its Malaysian operations throughout the three-month appeal period, in accordance with current regulatory frameworks, as reported by the New Straits Times.

“We are actively engaging with the relevant authorities to seek further clarification and are committed to aligning with all requirements set forth by APAD,” he said.

This comes after Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that APAD had sent letters to InDrive and another e-hailing company Maxim, to cease their operations in the country effective July 24. The ban is because they were allegedly operating illegally.

According to APAD, these two platforms broke the rules of the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715) by not having a valid E-Hailing Vehicle Permit (EVP) for all their vehicles, which is a key requirement of their Intermediation Business Licence (IBL).

Such violations constitute an offence under Section 12D(1)(a) of the Act, which empowers the agency to revoke the licences of operators found violating the terms of their licence.

However, the minister said the two ride-hailing companies can appeal, but the ultimate decision would be his.