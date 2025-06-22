KUCHING: The Women, Family, and Community Development Ministry is expanding its Child Protection Advocacy programme to 300 schools across Malaysia, said Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said the programme is a platform for children in Malaysia to voice their rights to live in a nurturing environment, whether at home, in school, or wherever they are.

“We want our children to thrive in a safe, loving, and respectful environment.

“They have the right to be protected from all forms of physical, emotional and sexual abuse, neglect and exploitation, as outlined in the Child Act 2001,“ she said during her speech at the Child Protection Advocacy Programme: Kasih Kanak-kanak for the Samarahan division at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, here today.

Nancy noted that in today’s digital world, children face risks that have evolved beyond physical abuse, including cyberbullying, online exploitation, and emotional neglect.

“If you see anything suspicious, I urge you to report it immediately via Talian Kasih 15999 or WhatsApp at 019-2615999.

“Remember, ladies and gentlemen, you are the eyes and ears of the community. The earlier we act, the sooner we can save these children’s lives and future,“ she added.

Nancy noted that according to the statistics of the Sarawak Social Welfare Department, 572 cases of abuse and neglect involving children have been logged since January this year, with 45 of them reported in Samarahan.