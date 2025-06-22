JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Department of Environment (DOE) did not detect any readings for ammonia at all monitoring locations around the area of ​​the lorry and engine oil store fire at Jalan Cenderai 27, Taman Kota Puteri, Masai, here this morning.

Johor Department of Environment director Dr Mohd Famey Yusoff said this included the fire control post which recorded non-hazardous ammonia readings during monitoring conducted last night.

He said the monitoring, which began at 10 am this morning, also involved Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Kota Puteri, Makmur Maju Logistic Sdn Bhd and Jalan Cenderai 27, here.

“The results of air quality monitoring at all locations near the fire site, (also found) no readings for gas parameters and volatile organic compound (VOC) were detected,“ he said in a statement today.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department Zone 1 chief, Senior Fire Superintendent I Zaipulbahri Mat Rusok was reported to have said that the operation in Division 1 following the fire at the store was completed at 4 am this morning.

However, he said that extinguishing work at Division 2 at the incident location was still continuing due to difficulties due to the obstruction of large and numerous oil drums, making it difficult for firefighters to access the fire to extinguish the fire.

A total of five premises were burnt in the incident involving an area of ​​about 1,000 square metres, including 15 vehicles that were also destroyed.

The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations centre received an emergency call on the incident at 12.54 pm and a total of 34 personnel and assets from several fire stations including volunteer teams were rushed to the scene.