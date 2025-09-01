KUALA LUMPUR: Vehicle owners nationwide have been urged to install dashboard cameras (dashcams) as a crucial safety measure to promote responsible driving and enhance road safety.

In making the call, Road Safety Council member Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said dashcams have proven to be highly effective in monitoring driving habits and providing unbiased evidence in traffic accidents.

“The presence of a dashcam could deter reckless driving, speeding and other irresponsible behaviours on the road.

“Knowing that their actions are being recorded encourages drivers to adhere to traffic rules and exercise greater caution. This can significantly reduce the risk of accidents and create a culture of accountability among road users,” he said in a statement made available to Bernama.

Lee emphasised that dashcam footage could play a vital role in aiding police investigations into traffic accidents.

“The footage captured provides clear and impartial evidence, helping to determine fault, resolve disputes and expedite investigations. This not only ensures justice but also reduces the burden on the legal system,” he said.

To encourage the widespread use of dashcams, Lee proposed several measures to make them more affordable and accessible.

“We urge the government to consider tax exemptions or subsidies for purchasing dashcams to encourage their adoption,” he said, adding that collaboration with manufacturers to develop affordable models tailored for local markets should also be explored.

“In addition, automakers should be encouraged to include dashcams as standard equipment in new vehicles, while awareness campaigns can educate the public on the benefits of dashcams for personal safety and public interest,” he said.

Lee said dashcams are not just a tool for individual protection but also a vital asset for improving road safety and ensuring justice on the roads.

“We urge all stakeholders, namely drivers, manufacturers and policymakers, to work together to make dashcams an essential, affordable and accessible safety feature for every vehicle in the country. Let us drive towards safer roads with the aid of technology and collective responsibility,” he said.