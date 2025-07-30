Insurance agent pleads not guilty to stalking, defaming ex-wife

MELAKA: A 35-year-old insurance agent pleaded not guilty today in two separate courts to five charges involving offensive communication, criminal intimidation, and defamation against his ex-wife.

Muhamad Akmal Helmi Mat Sirat was accused at the Sessions Court of three counts of posting offensive content on Facebook intended to harass his ex-wife, Masura Mustafa, 40, between June 30 and July 4.

The charges fall under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a maximum penalty of RM50,000 fine, one year in jail, or both.

At the Magistrate’s Court, he faced two additional charges for repeatedly following and intimidating the victim at Hospital Putra Melaka and a furniture shop on July 7 and 23, as well as posting a defamatory statement on Facebook on July 4.

These charges fall under Sections 507A and 500 of the Penal Code, with potential penalties of up to three years’ imprisonment or fines.

Judge Haderiah Siri at the Sessions Court granted bail at RM15,000 for all three charges, with conditions including no contact with prosecution witnesses and monthly police reporting.

Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman set bail at RM6,000 for the Magistrate’s Court charges, with weekly reporting required.

Both courts scheduled the next case mention for Aug 26. Deputy public prosecutors Wardah Ishhar and Syaza Nur Sharif represented the prosecution, while the accused was defended by lawyer Haziq Aizuddin Subhi. - Bernama