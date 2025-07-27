US reviewing visa denial for Venezuelan Little League players

THE United States is reviewing a decision to deny entry to a Venezuelan Little League team that had been due to compete in an international baseball tournament in South Carolina, the State Department said on Saturday.

Cacique Mara Little League is now out of contention for this year's 2025 Senior League Baseball World Series, which begins on Saturday in Easley, South Carolina, Little League International said in a statement.

The team was unable to obtain the necessary entry visas, a development that was “extremely disappointing, especially to these young athletes,“ the organization said, adding that a Mexican team would compete in its place so that the tournament could go forward.

U.S. President Donald Trump last month issued a proclamation barring entry to people from 12 countries and restricting entry by nationals of seven others, including Venezuela.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

The State Department, however, said it was reviewing the matter.

“Our consular officers are currently working to review the case to confirm proper procedures were followed and necessary appeals were submitted by the visa applicants,“ a spokesperson said.

In the Latin America region, Cacique Mara had finished with a record of 5-0, according to Little League. The 2025 Senior League Baseball World Series will be held from July 26 to August 2 - REUTERS