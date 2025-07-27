UK opposition pushes for Palestinian statehood vote amid pressure

LONDON: The Scottish National Party (SNP) has threatened to introduce legislation forcing a parliamentary vote on recognising Palestinian statehood if Prime Minister Keir Starmer maintains his opposition. The minor opposition party, which advocates for Scottish independence, announced plans to table a “Palestine Recognition Bill” when UK lawmakers return from summer recess in September.

Starmer has stated support for Palestinian statehood but insists it must be part of a broader Middle East peace process. His stance faces mounting challenges after 220 MPs, including Labour members, urged immediate recognition in a letter citing France’s decision to formalise its position at the UN next month.

“Unless Keir Starmer stops blocking UK recognition of Palestine, the SNP will introduce a Palestine Recognition Bill when Parliament returns in September and force a vote if necessary,“ said Stephen Flynn, SNP’s parliamentary leader. He accused Starmer of “defending the indefensible” regarding Israel’s Gaza campaign.

France’s potential recognition would make it the first G7 nation to take this step, increasing pressure on the UK. Starmer discussed Gaza aid airdrops and child evacuations with European leaders this weekend as humanitarian concerns grow. The SNP holds nine seats in the 650-member Commons. - AFP