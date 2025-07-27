Turkey hits record 50.5C heatwave amid wildfires

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s environment ministry confirmed a historic temperature of 50.5 degrees Celsius in the southeastern town of Silopi, setting a new national record. The reading, recorded on Friday, surpasses the previous high of 49.5C registered in August 2023.

The ministry stated that 132 weather stations across Turkey reported record-breaking temperatures for July, intensifying concerns over the ongoing heatwave. Silopi, located in Sirnak province, lies just 10 kilometres from the borders of Iraq and Syria.

The extreme heat has exacerbated wildfires, with firefighters battling a blaze in Karabuk province for four days, leading to evacuations. Tragically, 10 people died while combating a separate fire in Eskisehir province earlier this week.

Authorities have imposed water restrictions in several regions, including the popular resort town of Cesme near Izmir. Neighbouring Greece is also grappling with soaring temperatures and wildfires. - AFP