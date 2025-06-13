KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed the importance of strengthening good governance practices at all levels and to instil the values of integrity among the younger generation, as future leaders of the nation.

Anwar said the matter was raised during the Lembaga Tatakelola Dewan Kenegaraan meeting today, where several key issues concerning national administrative reform were discussed.

“Emphasis was also placed on the role of youth, including teenagers and young adults, in understanding and embracing the values of integrity, accountability, and responsibility in administration and leadership,” he said.

“This effort, among others, is being implemented through a strategic approach involving the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector, in collaboration with the Akademi Kenegaraan Malaysia (AKM) and various stakeholders,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Anwar stressed that it is a priority to cultivate and strengthen awareness of good governance values and principles from an early age.

“This is not merely about shaping individuals with integrity, but about producing a future generation of national leaders capable of fulfilling the aspirations of the people with full trust and professionalism,” he added.