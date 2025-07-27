Madani communities to get simplified info within 24 hours after announcements

MELAKA: The nationwide Madani Community will receive simplified explanations of government announcements within 24 hours after they are made, according to Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil. He said this initiative aims to ensure accurate information reaches grassroots levels in an easily understandable format.

“For technical matters, it may be difficult, but we want the Madani Community to get the simplest explanation,“ Fahmi said during the 2025 Peninsular Malaysia Madani Community Retreat, yesterday.

The event, held at Mini Stadium Bistari in Ayer Keroh, also marked the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2025 campaign.

Around 2,300 participants from 1,406 Madani Communities attended the retreat. Also present were Melaka Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communication Committee chairman Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan, Senior Division Secretary (Management) of the Ministry of Communications Mazlan Abd Mutalib, and Information Department director-general Julina Johan.

Fahmi highlighted that one of the major upcoming announcements is the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), set to be tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on July 31. He acknowledged that such plans often contain complex technical details but assured that simplified breakdowns would be provided to Madani Community members for easier dissemination.

“But within 24 hours, the Madani Community will receive simplified explanations and breakdowns so that they can communicate the information in an easy-to-understand way to their respective communities,“ he said.

Addressing recent political developments, Fahmi dismissed concerns over Anwar’s position as Prime Minister following a rally in Kuala Lumpur. He clarified that changing a Prime Minister requires either a parliamentary vote of no confidence or a general election.

“Previously, the Prime Minister had already told (the Opposition) to move a vote of no confidence, but to this day the motion has not been submitted,“ he said. - Bernama