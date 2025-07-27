Misuse of tourism licences to face strict action warns Tiong

KUALA LUMPUR: Firm action will be taken against the misuse of tourism licences, including dive permits, tour guide credentials, and travel agency approvals if found guilty, warned Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

The warning follows a viral video showing a clash between a diving instructor and a foreign tourist in Semporna, Sabah. Initial findings indicate the incident began when an improperly placed air tank fell, injuring the instructor’s foot, leading to a dispute that escalated into a physical confrontation.

“The case is now under formal investigation and the instructor has been arrested. Relevant enforcement agencies will work closely to uncover the full story and ensure the process is legal, fair, and transparent,“ Tiong said in a Facebook post, yesterday.

He added that the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) will monitor the case and address any non-compliance in tourism activities.

Tiong urged tourism operators to strictly follow safety and operational guidelines to prevent similar incidents. He also stressed the importance of tourists cooperating with guides and instructors to ensure safety.

“Operators must uphold professionalism and treat guests with respect, avoiding violence, insults, or intimidation unless in clear self-defence. Respond calmly and resolve issues peacefully when faced with rude behaviour,“ he said.

With Visit Malaysia Year 2026 approaching, Tiong called on all tourism players to protect the country’s image by ensuring visitors understand and respect Malaysia’s laws, culture, and norms.

“Malaysia is known globally as a friendly and welcoming destination. Let’s work together to create a safe, respectful, and professional environment for all,“ he added. - Bernama