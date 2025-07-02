KUALA LUMPUR: The progress of an internal investigation regarding the alleged misconduct of a Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) advisory board member linked to a RM4 million project will be known this week.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif stated that the internal investigation is being conducted by two committees, namely the technical investigation committee chaired by the chief executive director and the steering committee chaired by herself.

She said the investigation is aimed at obtaining feedback from officers involved in the tender awarding process between 2023 and early 2024. The allegation involves a board member who is also a film producer and director linked to the awarding of the RM4 million project but not through open tender.

“We are conducting an investigation related to governance and processes involving the procurement, finance, and corporate departments... We’ll see the developments this week as DBKL and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigations are still ongoing,” she said after officiating the ‘Women Law Enforcement’ empowerment programme at Dewan Perdana Mestika (DBKL Training Institute) in Cheras here today.

Also present were Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) director Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad and Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa.

She said so far, no board member has been called up in the investigation while MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said that the MACC was examining the documents provided by DBKL.