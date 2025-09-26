Inquest hears senior student threatened to step on Zara Qairina’s head

KOTA KINABALU: The fourth child witness in the ongoing inquest into the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir informed the Coroner’s Court today that a senior student had yelled at the teenager, saying, “aku injak la kepala ko ni Zara” (I’ll step on your head, Zara).

According to lawyer Shahlan Jufri, who leads the legal team for Noraidah Lamat, Zara Qairina’s mother, the witness testified that the senior student’s yell was loud enough to be heard throughout the dormitory.

The incident occurred about 10 pm the night before Zara Qairina was found unconscious at the school hostel.

Sharing the testimony after today’s proceedings, Shahlan said the witness had been lying on her bed reading a novel when Zara Qairina entered the room to meet the two senior student dorm leaders.

“They questioned her about a missing purse. Shortly after, three more senior students entered the room to see Zara Qairina, who was sitting cross-legged on the floor facing one of the seniors, who was also seated on the floor.

“The witness stated that although she was nearby, she could not hear their conversation. However, she distinctly heard one senior student yell, “aku injak la kepala ko ni Zara”.

“She testified that about 20 minutes later, Zara Qairina returned to her room and the other students also returned to their rooms,“ Shahlan said.

He said the witness further stated that she was unaware whether Zara Qairina had any conflicts with other students at the school.

The witness added that there was a storm that night with heavy rain and strong winds.

The inquest proceedings before Coroner Amir Shah Amir Hassan will resume on Monday.

Yesterday, the Coroner’s Court maintained the status quo by continuing the ban on media coverage of the inquest proceedings since Monday, while the child witnesses are giving evidence.

Amir Shah issued this ruling after Nahra Dollah, the Director of Sabah Prosecutions and the inquest conducting officer, informed the court that the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) had directed that the media be excluded until all the child witnesses had completed their testimony.

However, Amir Shah clarified that access to information about the proceedings would be permitted through the counsels after the proceedings.

Zara Qairina died on July 17 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital and was buried at the Tanjung Ubi Muslim cemetery in Sipitang the same day. She was admitted to the hospital a day earlier after being found unconscious near a drain at her school hostel in Papar at 4 am.

On Aug 8, the Attorney General’s Chambers ordered her remains to be exhumed for a post-mortem, before announcing an inquest into her death on Aug 13. - Bernama