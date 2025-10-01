International firms to verify 18,000 tyres seized in MACC smuggling operation

KUALA LUMPUR: International tyre manufacturers will assist in inspecting and verifying approximately 18,000 tyres seized during the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s Ops Grip.

The verification measure aims to determine the status of tyres confiscated during simultaneous raids at 23 locations across Klang Valley, Penang, and Johor.

Initial investigations revealed the smuggled tyres included various categories such as improperly declared new tyres, used tyres, and retreaded tyres failing safety standards.

A source stated that MACC had closely monitored the smuggling activities for approximately six months before launching the large-scale operation.

Investigations uncovered that activities involved submitting inaccurate import documents including false declarations of value, classification, and quality certificates.

These false declarations were used to reduce the amount of tax payable to the government.

The smuggling activities and document falsification are believed to have caused approximately RM350 million in tax revenue losses since 2020.

Raids targeted several companies involved in tyre import businesses, including warehouses and storage containers nationwide.

MACC has frozen several individual and company bank accounts valued at an estimated RM70 million following the operation.

No arrests have been made so far, with investigations continuing to trace and seize other assets suspected from money laundering activities. – Bernama